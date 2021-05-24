Dak Prescott participates in organized team activities

Charean Williams
·1 min read
Dak Prescott indeed is back.

A day after saying he was healthy enough to start and finish a game now, the Cowboys quarterback was on the practice field.

Prescott participated in organized team activities inside the Ford Center on Monday. The team posted photos of Prescott wearing a helmet on the field.

It was the first time for Prescott to throw live passes against covered receivers since the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5 against the Giants. Prescott required immediate surgery Oct. 11 and underwent a second procedure in December to strengthen the ankle.

The two-time Pro Bowler finished his fifth season with 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions in five games. He was leading the league in passing yards when his season ended.

Dak Prescott participates in organized team activities originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

