Dak Prescott on pace for 5,100 passing yards after third 400-yard game

The Cowboys used to go as Ezekiel Elliott went. That’s why they made him the league’s highest-paid running back.

Ten games into Elliott’s deal, the Cowboys have reinvented themselves.

This now is Dak Prescott‘s offense.

Prescott had his third 400-yard passing day of the season Sunday, tying Tony Romo’s team record. In NFL history, only Dan Marino (1984), Peyton Manning (2013) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (2018) have had four 400-yard games in a single season.

The fourth-year quarterback has passed for 3,221 yards, putting him on pace for 5,154 yards. Only seven quarterbacks ever have passed for more than 5,000 yards in a season, including Drew Brees five times.

Manning set the NFL record with 5,477 passing yards in 2013.

Prescott now leads the league in passing. Philip Rivers, who entered Week 11 as the league leader, will take the field Monday night trailing Prescott by 405 yards.

“Dak’s playing the best football I’ve ever seen him play,” Elliott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Something is clicking there and he’s throwing the s— out of the ball. We got a bunch of weapons on the outside he can throw it to, and it’s hard for defenses to stop him, so keep that thing rolling.”

Prescott, who should join the MVP watch list after 444 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Lions, threw for 397 yards last week against the Vikings. He now has four games at least 375 passing yards and two or more touchdowns this season.

Joe Montana is the only other quarterback to accomplish that, with four such games in 1990.

“It’s humbling anytime you get thrown in with the name Montana,” Prescott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s great, right? For me, it’s let’s go get another win and maybe I will get a fifth one. It’s all about moving forward and getting better.”

Unlike Elliott, Prescott still is waiting for a new deal. His price tag is rising with every 400-yard game.