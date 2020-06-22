It’s official. Officially.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has signed his exclusive franchise tender, according to David Helman of the team’s official website. He will make $31.4 million in 2020, fully guaranteed.

The Cowboys and Prescott have until July 15 to convert the one-year contract to a long-term deal. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL, the two sides “aren’t close.”

Prescott is now under contract, which means he’ll be obligated to report for training camp. Given the position he plays and given that the team has a new head coach, Prescott knows that he need to be there for all of the preseason preparations.

Ultimately, the question becomes whether the Cowboys will offer Prescott a long-term contract considered to be enough to get Prescott to trade in the $31.4 million he’s due to make this year and, if tagged again, $37.68 million in 2021 and, potentially, free agency in 2022. Only Prescott knows what he’ll take to surrender his rights under a year-to-year approach, but he bet on himself in 2019 when he earned only $2 million. It will be much easier to bet on himself in 2020, when he’s already hit the jackpot.

Dak Prescott officially signs franchise tender originally appeared on Pro Football Talk