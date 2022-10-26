Dak Prescott is off the practice report; Ezekiel Elliott officially a non-participant

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s surgically repaired right thumb is fully healed. He no longer is on the practice report.

Prescott had surgery Sept. 12 and missed five games before returning to game action Sunday against the Lions.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott did not practice Wednesday. He has a knee sprain that reportedly is a Grade 2 MCL sprain that will keep him out this week.

Safety Malik Hooker (hamstring) and receiver Noah Brown (foot) also didn’t practice.

Tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), right tackle Terence Steele (neck) and linebacker Devin Harper (Achilles) were limited.

Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (shoulder), linebacker Damone Clark (neck), defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (wrist), defensive tackle Trysten Hill (thigh) and safety Jayron Kearse (foot) were full participants.

