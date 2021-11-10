Dak Prescott off Cowboys’ injury report

Dak Prescott said after Sunday’s game that his right calf strain had nothing to do with one of the worst performances of his career. Maybe rust explains it, but he apparently was telling the truth about his injury.

The Cowboys quarterback is off the team’s practice report.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) remained out of practice Wednesday. He had started every game this season until missing Sunday’s game.

Smith underwent neck surgery last season, costing him 14 games, and the Cowboys initially added him to the practice report Oct. 14 with a neck injury. The neck injury, though, didn’t keep him out of any games.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed last week that Smith is dealing with a bone spur in his ankle.

Receiver Cedrick Wilson (shoulder), punter Bryan Anger (not injury related), running back Corey Clement (illness), cornerback C.J. Goodwin (illness) and long snapper Jake McQuaide (not injury related) also sat out.

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein tested positive for COVID-19, which explains the absences of the team’s other special teams players.

Defensive end Randy Gregory now has a calf injury and was limited in Wednesday’s session. Running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and receiver Amari Cooper (hamstring) also were limited.

