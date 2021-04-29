You wouldn’t fault a quarterback that wants more weapons on offense to help him in his efforts to produce points for his team.

But when it comes to this year’s draft for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott is expecting and hoping his team adds to the other side of the ball instead.

“I think it’ll be a heavy defensive draft for us,” Prescott said in an appearance on the Tiki and Tierney podcast. “You just look on the offensive side at the weapons we’ve got, and I think that’s why I say go defense. We’ve got Amari Cooper, we’ve got Blake Jarwin coming back from an injury, we’ve got CeeDee (Lamb) coming into his second year, Michael Gallup, who I think is going to have the biggest year of his career yet, and obviously Zeke (Elliott) is in the backfield. I just think it’s obvious you go defense, and just make our team better over on that side.”

With the 10th overall pick, the Cowboys should be able to get one of the top defensive players in this year’s class. Offensive players are projected to fill most, if not all, of the first nine selections of the draft, which would give Dallas their pick of the litter. Cornerbacks such as Patrick Surtain II, Jaycee Horn, Greg Newsome II and Caleb Farley would be likely targets to help replace the departure of Chidobe Awuzie.

Dak Prescott: Obvious for Cowboys to focus on defense in draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk