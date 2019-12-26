Dak Prescott not surprised he doesn’t have a new contract yet

The Cowboys will a long to-do list at the end of the season. First thing, it appears the Cowboys are headed toward a coaching search.

Then, they’ll have to address their players whose contracts expire. That group includes quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper.

So, in the locker room Thursday, there were a lot of questions about the future even as the Cowboys remain mathematically alive for the NFC East title.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he would think about his future “at some point in the future.”

Prescott was asked about Garrett’s expiring contract and pointed to his own expiring contract.

“I think it’s the last game on mine as well,” Prescott said, “so I be damned if I speak on anybody else’s future or their place.”

Prescott’s agent has negotiated with the Cowboys for months without a deal. The quarterback said he was “not at all” surprised.

“I’m just not surprised,” Prescott said. “. . .It’s the business. It’s my first time going through it. Not surprised by anything that comes from it — from the league, from the team, from whatever. Learning as I go.”