Dak Prescott not listed on Cowboys’ final injury report

The expectation by everyone this week was that Dak Prescott would play Sunday against the Eagles. The Cowboys quarterback wasn’t about to miss the team’s biggest game of the season.

Despite being limited in practice all week, Prescott does not have a designation.

The question now is: Will the AC joint injury affect him?

Prescott’s teammates expect him to be the same as he ever was.

“Dak is one of the greatest football players, one of the greatest leaders, one of the greatest people I’ve ever been around,” Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee said Friday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “How he practices day in and day out, how he plays in the game, how he plays through pain, how hard he plays — he’s a guy that’s inspired us since he’s walked in here. Just knowing who he is as a person, the way he’s going to battle through things and the way he plays, it’s an inspiration. We love to rally around him.”

Prescott did some soft toss during Friday’s work. He said Thursday the expectation is for him to throw Saturday.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (eye) also does not have a designation.

Linebacker Joe Thomas (knee), cornerback C.J. Goodwin (thumb) and receiver Devin Smith (knee) were given questionable designations. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) is the only player the Cowboys ruled out.