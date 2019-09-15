Dak Prescott is “not going to allow” Josh Norman to be “a motivation”

Dak Prescott heard Josh Norman‘s “anybody can do that” comment earlier this week. How could he not?

The Cowboys quarterback, though, insists he didn’t put much stock in it.

“Yeah, I heard it, but I am not going to allow him be a motivation to me,” Prescott said after Sunday’s game. “I have enough things that motivate me and keep me going. What someone says good or bad about me isn’t the case, especially when he is not on this team.”

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper defended Norman, putting the bulletin board portion of the quote in context.

Norman credited the Cowboys offensive line for Prescott’s perfect passer rating against the Giants in the season opener, saying, “You stand back there in the pocket all day and go through your first, second and third reads and come back to your first one, OK, cool. Anybody can do that. At the end of the day, he’s been playing well. As you can see, he’s evolved. He’s growing in the system. He’s just taking his keys and picking his targets and throwing the ball on time.”

“I don’t really think it was trash talk, because I read the whole thing,” Cooper said. “He definitely gave Dak some compliments. He just alluded to the fact that when you don’t have pressure in your face it’s a bit easier to throw the ball.”

Prescott ended the game with 18 consecutive completions, completing all 14 of his second-half attempts. He finished 26-of-30 for 269 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, a passer rating of 123.5. That came after a 4-for-6 start for 19 yards and an interception in the first quarter.