Dak Prescott not expected to do much in practice today

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Dak Prescott is “progressing,” but the quarterback isn’t expected to do much during practice Thursday.

The team listed Prescott as a non-participant Wednesday.

“You know it’ll probably be pretty similar to what he’s done,” Garrett said Thursday. “Was involved in the walk-through this morning and probably will be limited in practice if he does anything at all.”

Prescott injured his right shoulder against the Rams in Week 15. He was limited in the three practices last week before going 25-of-44 for 265 yards in Week 16 against the Eagles.

“He’s handled it great,” Garrett said. “He’s as tough as they come — as physically tough, as mentally tough — and trust me, we bet on this guy.”

Garrett said defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) and left tackle Tyron Smith (back) “won’t do much” in Thursday’s practice.

But the biggest concern still is Prescott.

Though they no longer control their own playoff destiny, the Cowboys remain alive in the NFC East race.

“Yeah, you know you deal with injuries all the time, and you do your best to get guys prepared and ready to go,” Garrett said. “We have a number of injuries on our team that we manage throughout the week to get them to play their best football on Sunday, so that’s just the nature of the deal, and you try your best to make your best decisions as a training staff, coaching staff and with the player’s input so we’ll just it handle it that way today.”