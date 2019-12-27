Dak Prescott has no designation after limited practice Friday

Dak Prescott will play Sunday. That’s as expected.

The question remains: How effective will he be?

The Cowboys quarterback had limited work Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, the first practices he has missed in his career. He has no designation for Sunday’s regular-season finale against Washington.

“I think without a question he gives us the best chance to win,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday morning on 105.3 The Fan. “Other than the fact that I want to believe, and I do, that even though he hasn’t practiced, he still gives us the best chance as opposed to the alternative. That would be my question. Do we have him as ready as somebody like [backup Cooper] Rush who has been out there all week that has gotten all the throws in, or are we compromising ourselves from that standpoint? Is he ready to go? I felt good about him starting all week and playing although he had no practice. The coaches did, too, but I did, too. Those are the kinds of things I’m interested in. Can he help us win this ballgame? Make no mistake about it. Winning this game is very, very important to me. It’s important to the team. It’s important to all the players that are involved.”

Prescott injured his right shoulder in Week 15 against the Rams. He had limited practices last week leading up to the game against the Eagles when he completed 25-of-44 for 265 yards in the loss.

The Cowboys also have a concern at cornerback and left tackle. Byron Jones was in a walking boot Friday, according to multiple reports, after injuring his ankle in practice this week.

The team added him to the report Friday, listing him as questionable.

Tyron Smith is questionable with a back injury that has kept him out of practice all week. Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (hip/ankle) also is questionable.

The Cowboys ruled out linebacker Joe Thomas (knee).