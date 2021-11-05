Dak Prescott has no designation, but CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper are questionable

Dak Prescott will return this week after missing last week’s game with his calf injury.

The Cowboys starting quarterback has been full-go since being limited Wednesday.

The Cowboys will play without two key offensive players and have two other offensive starters listed as questionable.

The team ruled out tight end Blake Jarwin (hip) and starting left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle). Terence Steele will move from right tackle to left tackle to replace Smith, with La'el Collins returning to the starting lineup at right tackle. Jarwin has started five of the seven games he has played in the team’s two tight end formations, with Dalton Schultz starting all seven games. Jeremy Sprinkle is the other tight end on the roster.

Receivers CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and Amari Cooper (hamstring) are questionable.

Lamb injured his ankle in Wednesday’s practice. He missed Thursday’s session and was limited the other two days.

Cooper was limited all week.

