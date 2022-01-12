Dak Prescott is the NFC offensive player of the week

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was slumping during the second half of the season, but he found a pretty good groove in the final three weeks of the season.

That run included last Saturday’s performance against the Eagles. Prescott was 21-of-27 for 295 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-26 win that sends the Cowboys into the playoffs with a 12-5 record.

It was the second time in three weeks that the Cowboys put up more than 50 points. On Wednesday, Prescott was also named the NFC’s offensive player of the week for the second time in three weeks.

Prescott is 73-of-104 for 851 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last three games. The Cowboys will be hoping that kind of production remains in place against the 49ers this weekend.

