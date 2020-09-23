Dak Prescott is the NFC offensive player of the week

The Cowboys pulled off an improbable win against the Falcons last Sunday after recovering an onside kick, but they wouldn’t have had a shot at pulling the rabbit out of the hat without quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott kept the Falcons from putting the game away by completing 34-of-47 passes for 450 yards and a touchdown and running for three scores. The touchdown pass and final rushing touchdown came after the Cowboys fell behind by 15 points in the fourth quarter and set the stage for the fateful onside kick.

The NFL announced that Prescott has been named the NFC’s offensive player of the week as a result of his efforts. Prescott took the honors twice last season.

Prescott and the Cowboys will be in Seattle this weekend, which means he’ll be on the opposite sideline from Russell Wilson in a marquee matchup of two of the league’s best quarterbacks.

