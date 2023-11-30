Dak Prescott named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is coming off perhaps the best month of his career, and he's being recognized for it.

Prescott was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

In November Prescott threw for 1,298 yards and 13 touchdowns, with a 121.7 passer rating. It's his first Player of the Month award and he's the third Cowboys quarterback to win it, following Troy Aikman and Tony Romo.

What the Cowboys really need from Prescott is a big January in which he establishes himself as the quarterback who can lead them to the Super Bowl. But for November, at least, Prescott was one of the best players in football.