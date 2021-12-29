Dak Prescott named NFC offensive player of the week

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott might not have called it a slump, but he wasn’t playing to the the level that the team wanted to see as they headed into a Week 16 game against the Washington Football Team.

However you termed that stretch of ragged play, it’s now safe to refer to it in the past tense. Prescott went 28-of-39 for 330 yards and four touchdowns as the Cowboys romped to a 56-14 win on Sunday Night Football.

The performance earned Prescott the NFC offensive player of the week honors from the NFL on Wednesday. It’s the fifth time he’s taken the prize and the second time he’s been the choice this season.

Prescott and the Cowboys will try to keep the offensive production rolling against the Cardinals this week. They’ve wrapped up the NFC East, but could still wind up with the No. 1 seed if they keep winning and the Packers stumble.

