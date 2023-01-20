Dak Prescott motivated by 2021 playoff loss to 49ers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reflects on his team's motivation from last season's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Jets interview Browns WRs coach Chad O'Shea for offensive coordinator job
Oklahoma left tackle Anton Harrison heads to Pittsburgh to don black and yellow in this latest mock draft from the Draft Wire.
NFL Draft: First look mock draft top 23 picks after the 2023 Wild Card round
The 49ers have had two more days of rest than the Cowboys, who playing the game on a short week after the Monday victory against the Buccaneers.
In our first Bears free-agency primer, we look at potential targets at defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and interior offensive line.
The MMQB's Albert Breer shares what he's heard about how Bill O'Brien's interview went with the Patriots for their vacant offensive coordinator position.
Edge of Tomorrow. Edge of Darkness. Razor's Edge. If the Cowboys want to write a different script than 2021, this is where they'll need to be tougher. | From @ReidDHanson
Brett Maher missed only three extra points in the regular season, going 50-of-53. Two of those were blocks. In Monday’s victory over the Bucs, the Cowboys kicker missed an NFL record four extra points. Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel had some possible explanations for his kicker’s terrible, horrible no good, very bad day. Two [more]
Eight teams remain after a pulsating Super Wild Card Weekend. Which four teams advance to the conference finals?
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. [more]
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
Former NLF player Derek Wolfe says he killed a mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc in a rural Colorado neighborhood" with a bow and arrow.
Police are still investigating the crash that killed Georgia lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and injured two others.
Brock Purdy developed a bad habit against the Seahawks and got away with it. He has to fix it quick against Dallas and the best defense he's faced all year.
With eight teams remaining heading into the NFL divisional round, lets rank the wide receiver duos who could cause the most damage.
The Patriots' offseason is in full swing, which means it's time to look ahead to the NFL Draft. Phil Perry fires up his first mock draft, which features New England addressing a big need at No. 14.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott said the team spoke to the NFL league office about his process during field goal and extra point attempts.
Mac Jones rarely posts on social media, but when he did, Patriots players came rallying.
The Patriots need an upgrade at wide receiver, and the trade market might be the best place to look. Here are two top-flight wideouts who could help New England address its offensive woes.