Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s recovery from last year’s ankle injury has been well documented this offseason and he’s on track to be 100 percent for the start of the 2021 season.

Prescott doesn’t think that’s the most significant development for the Cowboys on the offensive side of the ball, however. Prescott’s absence might have grabbed the most headlines, but the team was also missing left tackle Tyron Smith, right guard Zack Martin and right tackle La'el Collins for large chunks of the year.

The three players were eased back into the mix this spring in hopes of having them all where they belong come the fall and Prescott didn’t undersell the significance of having them back in action.

“They’re the most important, if you ask me,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “From the time that I got drafted until now, this offense is built off of those guys. They’re the three most veteran guys on this team, and that’s for a reason. Those guys are walk-in Pro Bowl guys when they’re healthy, future Hall of Famers. Just to have those three guys lead the five guys up front, everything starts with them. The run game, that allows the pass game to open up. When you have those guys back healthy, energized, it’s special.”

All three players are expected to be full participants at training camp next month and having the full offense back in action is a good first step toward what the Cowboys hope will be a more successful campaign.

Dak Prescott: Most important Cowboys are Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, La’el Collins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk