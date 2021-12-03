Dak Prescott: We have to be more sound, more focused on offense

The Cowboys had to deal with a lot in the days leading up to Thursday’s game against the Saints and they navigated it well enough to get a 27-17 win that lifts them to 8-4 on the season.

After the win, quarterback Dak Prescott said “so many people stepped up” to help the team to a victory but he also acknowledged that “it didn’t go the way we hoped and planned it out.” The offense went 2-of-13 on third downs and picked up just five first downs in the second half, which turned out to be enough to get a win thanks to a 58-yard touchdown run by Tony Pollard and a defense that intercepted Taysom Hill four times.

Prescott was intercepted in the third quarter and finished 26-of-40 for 238 yards before telling reporters that the team has to be sharper in the weeks to come.

“We’ve just got to be more sound, more focused,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “As I’ve said, I’ve got to stay disciplined, just playing it play by play and not try to put the dagger in them and knock them out of the game.”

It’s easier to deal with these issues when you’re coming off a win that solidified your spot as the top team in the NFC East and the Cowboys will work to do just that before facing Washington a week from Sunday.

