Dak Prescott will do more in practice next week

Dak Prescott remains on a pitch count as he works his way back from a shoulder strain, but the Cowboys quarterback will begin to ramp up some next week.

“To be honest with you, we’re just trusting the training staff on this one. They’re counting every throw,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, via the team website. “This is a volume regulation, endurance. There’s a big-picture outlook to this. He’ll definitely be involved in some form of practice more than this week. To stand here and tell you he’d be full go and take all the reps, I’m not there yet.”

Prescott pulled himself out of practice July 28 with pain in his throwing shoulder. He did some light throwing Aug. 7 and again Aug. 10 in training camp before getting in some pregame work with Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott before last Friday night’s exhibition game against the Cardinals.

He returned to practice this week but is not expected to play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Texans or the Aug. 29 preseason finale against the Jaguars.

The Cowboys are building up the volume of his throws in practice in preparation for the Sept. 9 season opener against the Buccaneers. Prescott has not seen game action since Week 5 of last season when he dislocated and fractured his right ankle.

