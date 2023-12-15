Dak Prescott: We have to take our momentum from home into hectic environment this weekend

The Cowboys have been a different team at home than on the road this season.

All seven of their games at AT&T Stadium have ended with victories, but they have split their six road games. Three of their last four games are on the road, so any chance of the season ending with the Cowboys as the No. 1 seed in the NFC will require them to be more successful away from home than they have been in the past.

The first of those games comes this Sunday in Buffalo and quarterback Dak Prescott stressed the need to use the things they've been doing well during their five-game winning streak as a framework for a better outing on the road.

"Right now, it's about taking the momentum that we've created from these last few games that have been at home, and understanding that we've created a standard and expectations for ourselves — on offense, defense, special teams and really as a whole in playing complementary football," Prescott said, via the team's website. "We have to feed off of success and be there for when, maybe, one side isn't doing what they expect to do. I want to take this momentum [and make] sure our communication is at an all-time high on offense, going into a hectic environment and great atmosphere with great fans, I hear."

The Bills have had their ups and downs this season, but a convincing Cowboys win would still answer one of the remaining big questions about the team ahead of the postseason.