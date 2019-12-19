Dak Prescott misses practice again with injury: Are the Cowboys playing games?

Before this week, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had never been limited in a daily practice during his four NFL seasons.

Now, he's been limited for the first two practice days of the week with a sore right shoulder as the Cowboys and Eagles get set for a huge NFC East clash in Week 16 in Philly.

"He probably won't throw very much today," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said in a press conference on Thursday. "I think rest is probably the best thing for him right now."

Prescott is fully expected to play against the Eagles, but it's fair to question how sore he is. Before the throwing shoulder injury, he already had a sprained left wrist and an injured index finger on his right hand.

Jerry Jones is confident Prescott will be ready to go.

"I'm totally convinced that he'll be in top form, and we've got to have him in top form, and he will be in top form," Jones said, per the Dallas Morning News. "... I think we're in good shape."

There's a thought that perhaps the Cowboys are playing games, but it's important to note that Prescott had never been limited in practice before. Even if there is some gamesmanship, there's a good chance Prescott will be less than 100 percent at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

The Eagles are aware of Dak's injuries but it doesn't change anything.

"I'm pretty sure he'll play," Malcolm Jenkins said Wednesday. "At least that's what I'm gonna tell myself."

"I don't prepare any different," Fletcher Cox said. "We'll just keep preparing. We know he will play. There's no doubt about it. He knows what this game means and he will play."

Garrett said Prescott's shoulder is improving, but he hasn't really tested it much.

Garrett acknowledged that this is a new situation with Prescott, who had never been limited in practice in his four-year career before this week.

"You said it, Dak has really practiced and played in virtually every game since we've gotten him, so that's a little bit different for him," Garrett said. "But that experience helps him. Obviously, he knows our offense, has great command of it. The biggest thing we have to make sure is that he's healthy."

originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia