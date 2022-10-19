Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott received medical clearance to fully participate in practice this week, coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday.

McCarthy said Prescott threw Tuesday after a “regeneration day” Monday. Prescott will participate in the team’s 70-play mock game late this afternoon with a workout following that.

“We’ll probably throw somewhere between 40 and 50 balls,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Prescott underwent surgery Sept. 12 to stabilize his fractured right thumb. He returned to practice on a limited basis last week, but McCarthy repeatedly has said Prescott needs a week of full participation before returning to game action.

Barring a setback, Prescott will get that this week and start Sunday against the Lions.

He has not played since the season opener.

“No. 1, [he needs to] just stay clear medically, which everything has been excellent to date,” McCarthy said. “And then just really, the time clock. He’s just got to get his timing back. I think like any player that comes back from return to play, there’s medical clearance, but there’s the timing component, regardless of your position.”

The Cowboys went 4-1 with Cooper Rush starting in Prescott’s stead, but they trail the Eagles (6-0) by two games in the NFC East and the Giants (5-1) by one game.

Dak Prescott medically cleared to return to full practice participation originally appeared on Pro Football Talk