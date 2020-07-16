Wednesday’s deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign multi-year deals came and went without any change in status for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

He will become the third quarterback to play out a season under the terms of a tag — Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins are the others — and be set for either another tag, a long-term deal or unrestricted free agency once the 2020 season comes to an end. Prescott has signed his tender and will make $31.4 million this season as a result.

Talks about an extension have been going on since Prescott’s third season came to an end, but reports indicated that this year’s push failed in part because the Cowboys wanted a five-year deal while Prescott was looking for four years. The failure to get a deal done didn’t lead to a rancorous response from Prescott on Wednesday night.

“I’m a Cowboy and couldn’t be happier,” Prescott said, via Jori Epstein of USAToday.com. “I look forward to working along Coach [Mike] McCarthy, the staff, and my teammates to be the best team we can be in pursuit to our goal of a Super Bowl.”

Another tag in 2021 would carry a salary of $37.68 million and thriving in McCarthy’s offense would likely push the price of a long-term deal higher than it was this offseason, so Prescott has plenty of reasons to feel good about what the future holds even if he didn’t get the offer he wanted this time around.

Dak Prescott: I’m a Cowboy and couldn’t be happier originally appeared on Pro Football Talk