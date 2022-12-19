Dak Prescott on loss to Jaguars: We got to clean up our mistakes and learn from them

Reuters

Minnesota, who trailed 36-7 with under five minutes to play in the third quarter, put the finishing touches on the comeback when Greg Joseph nailed a 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in the extra period. With the win, the Vikings improved to 11-3 and secured the NFC Division title -- their first since 2017 -- with three games left to play in the 2022 regular season. The previous record for the biggest comeback in NFL history was set by the Buffalo Bills in 1993 when they erased a 35-3 third quarter deficit to beat the Houston Oilers 41-38 in overtime of a wild card playoff game.