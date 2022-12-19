Dak Prescott on loss to Jaguars: We got to clean up our mistakes and learn from them
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars from Week 15 he said we got to clean up our mistakes and learn from them.
Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during Sunday's game and how we graded the Bears in their loss against the Eagles.
Minnesota, who trailed 36-7 with under five minutes to play in the third quarter, put the finishing touches on the comeback when Greg Joseph nailed a 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in the extra period. With the win, the Vikings improved to 11-3 and secured the NFC Division title -- their first since 2017 -- with three games left to play in the 2022 regular season. The previous record for the biggest comeback in NFL history was set by the Buffalo Bills in 1993 when they erased a 35-3 third quarter deficit to beat the Houston Oilers 41-38 in overtime of a wild card playoff game.
The Cowboys had the game and a playoff berth right where they wanted it, until they didn't. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Rayshawn Jenkins snatched the ball inches from the ground and raced the other way.
For all intents and purposes, Monday night's showdown between the Packers and Rams is an elimination game for the two disappointing NFC teams.
NBC Sports Bay Area lists the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Seattle's other problem is that the Lions are now one of the hottest teams in the league.
Four NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
The running backs represented.
Jalen Hurts threw two first-half interceptions as the Eagles got off to a slow start against the Bears. How did he get his teammates back on track?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Week 15 in the NFL has been full of awful officiating decisions. Here are the three games that were most affected by those mistakes.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Long before the Cowboys lost to the Jaguars in overtime on Sunday, they lost linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to an all too familiar injury. Vander Esch had to leave the game with a neck injury and he carried a long history of neck issues into the game. In his postgame press conference, Cowboys head coach [more]
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
The penalty by Marcus Allen was as bad as it gets.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
New York Giants OL Jon Feliciano would like a word with everyone who is now concerned with the NFL's atrocious officiating.