Dak Prescott looks great in first pass since 2020 ankle injury

Dak Prescott was lost for the 2020 season after a gruesome Week 5 ankle injury, and he’d been going through shoulder issues in the preseason, so we really didn’t know what we’d see when he took the field for the first time since that ankle did some very bad things against the Giants. No worries right off the bat against the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers on Thursday night. The Cowboys started at their own two-yard line after a Tampa Bay drive fizzled out, and punter Bradley Pinion boomed a 65-yarder to sink the Cowboys deep in their own territory.

Not only did Prescott not flinch at all on his first snap, head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had some razzle-dazzle for the Bucs — the Cowboys motioned to empty from their own two-yard line, and Prescott hit Amari Cooper on this pretty 28-yard completion.

Prescott his a few misfires on the rest of that drive, and Dallas came away with no points, but it was good to see Dak back in the fold.