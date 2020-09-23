Dak Prescott 'looked like Michael Jordan' in stunning Cowboys comeback

Dak Prescott "looked like Michael Jordan" as he guided the Dallas Cowboys to an incredible comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Rob Ryan.

Dallas trailed 20-0 and 29-10 on Sunday, then were still nine points behind by the time Atlanta punted the ball back to them with just over three minutes remaining.

A touchdown, a recovered onside kick and a field goal gave the Cowboys the most unlikely of 40-39 victories, quarterback Prescott ending the day with 450 yards and one touchdown through the air, having completed 34 of 47 attempts.

He added three rushing touchdowns after earlier being responsible for one of the team's three fumbles, with Ryan seeing Prescott's clutch play in the closing stages as similar to NBA great Jordan in his prime.

Ryan also feels the victory, which moved the Cowboys to 1-1, will help Prescott to get the recognition he has not always received amid a high-profile contract negotiation with his team.

"He looked like Michael Jordan did late in games - he was intense, ready for the moment," Ryan, the former Cowboys defensive coordinator, told Sky Sports.

"This guy has been putting up great numbers and all that for the last few years - people just don't give him the respect that he deserves. Maybe after this game they will start doing it."

Prescott is not the first QB to be compared to Jordan, Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney previously doing the same with Houston Texans signal caller Deshaun Watson.

Ryan has concerns over Dallas' defense ahead of their Week 3 trip to the Seattle Seahawks, who themselves won a thriller last time out, emerging triumphant against the New England Patriots.

He added: "The Cowboys have to play much better defense. They have not stopped anybody since I got fired [in 2012].

"Coming up to play the Seahawks this week; two of the most emotional wins for anybody in the regular season – they are now going head to head. That is going to be a great game.

"Russell Wilson is so great. He just torched the number one defense in football and, specifically, the number one cornerback in football [Stephon Gilmore] - last year's defensive MVP.

"He is on an absolute roll; he has been a great player for a long time."