Dak Prescott: We’ll peak at the right time

The Cowboys have lost four of their last six games and the stretch has created doubt about how well the 2019 season is going to go for the team.

For the time being, public airing of those concerns is only going on outside the organization. Several players expressed confidence that the team will find its way in the wake of last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and quarterback Dak Prescott echoed those thoughts on Thursday.

Prescott said he “knows we’re going to peak at the right time” to make their season a success.

“No concerns,” Prescott said, via the Dallas Morning News. “No concerns. This team, these players, the character of these men . . . I have no doubt that it’s going to go the right way.”

The Cowboys are on the road in Detroit and New England the next two weeks. That wouldn’t be a bad time to start showing signs that you’ll be peaking before it is too late for such things to matter.