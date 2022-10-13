Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is set to sit out Sunday night’s game against the Eagles, but he took another step back toward the lineup on Thursday.

Prescott officially participated in a practice for the first time since he injured his right thumb in the season opener against the Buccaneers. He was listed as a limited participant in a session that took place a day after he threw the ball after the team’s practice had concluded.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has suggested that Prescott’s return to the lineup won’t be on the table until he takes part in a full week of practice. Thursday’s return to the field makes it possible for Prescott to hit that milestone next week.

Linebacker Micah Parsons (groin) also made the move from out of practice to limited participation.

Running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) was the only Cowboys player out of practice Thursday. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (chest), offensive lineman Jason Peters (chest), and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) remained limited for the second straight day.

Dak Prescott listed as practice participant for first time since thumb injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk