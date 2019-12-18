Dak Prescott limited; Tyron Smith sat out practice

The Cowboys did not list Dak Prescott with right index finger or left hand injuries, confirming what coach Jason Garrett said earlier in the day.

“They seem like they’re doing fine, yeah,” Garrett said.

But Prescott’s right shoulder injury limited him in Wednesday’s practice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

His teammates expect him to play Sunday.

Left tackle Tyron Smith, whose right eye is swollen shut, did not practice.

The Cowboys also were without defensive lineman Michael Bennett (foot/illness), cornerback C.J. Goodwin (thumb), linebacker Sean Lee (pectoral/thigh), linebacker Joe Thomas (knee) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) in practice.

Right tackle La'el Collins (knee), punter Chris Jones (abdomen), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (knee) and right guard Zack Martin (ankle) were limited.