Dak Prescott likely to be back home today after successful surgery

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a devastating injury yesterday, but he’s expected to be out of the hospital today.

Prescott had successful surgery for a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation and the plan is to release him from the hospital today, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The gruesome injury resulted in Prescott being carted off the field in tears, and the entire NFL world was stunned by the sight of a star quarterback seeing his excellent season come to a sudden end.

The Cowboys, who are in first place in the NFC East, will go forward with quarterback Andy Dalton. Prescott will begin a long road to recovery, with many big questions about his future but the first step coming today when he gets out of the hospital.

