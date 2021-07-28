Dak Prescott leaves Cowboys training camp practice with arm soreness

It is quite understandable that amid all of the celebration surrounding Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s return there is plenty of nervousness and trepidation. The star signal caller seems all the way back from the horrific ankle injury and compound fracture that ended his 2020 season after just five starts, but by all degrees of measure has returned with a just-as-good-if-not-better leg to stand on. Still, the team took it slow during offseason work, just to make sure there was no incidental contact.

Wednesday is the first day of padded practice for the Cowboys in their now week-long training camp excursion to Oxnard, CA and Prescott was unable to complete the practice. More details should come following the ending of team work, but Prescott left the field, on his own power and jogging, due to an apparent throwing arm concern. The most recent update from Dallas Morning News’ David Moore is that he’s dealing with a muscle pull.

Dak Prescott not doing individual drills. Off to the side talking with head athletic trainer Jim Maurer pic.twitter.com/Qp2e21mdfu — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 28, 2021

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott just jogged off the practice field. He threw early in practice but then spectated for multiple periods, including 7-on-7 and 11-in-11. Now off the field. No evidence this is related to his ankle. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 28, 2021

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has soreness in his throwing arm, team said. Felt it warming up. Getting examined now. “Purely precautionary” per team — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) July 28, 2021

Source: Dak Prescott left practice because he’s dealing w/ a muscle pull. That accounts for the arm soreness. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) July 28, 2021

It appears a major injury was avoided, but with the way the Cowboys’ season collapsed without him under center, Prescott’s health in every conceivable aspect will be monitored closely and the cause of many held breaths over the next several months.

This offseason, the Cowboys front office rewarded their five-year starter with the most lucrative deal in club history, worth over $160 million across four years.

