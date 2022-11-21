Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins react to Cowboys-Vikings Week 11 matchup
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins react to Cowboys-Vikings Week 11 matchup.
Saints head coach Dennis Allen faced questions about making a quarterback change after the team’s losses in Weeks Nine and 10, but he didn’t have to deal with another round of them this Sunday. Andy Dalton was 21-of-25 for 260 yards and three touchdowns, including a 53-yarder to Chris Olave that he delivered with Rams [more]
Check out all the info you need to see, stream or listen to the Cardinals take on the 49ers in Mexico City.
When an NFL quarterback looks like he’s only 12 years old, it becomes critical that he not act like he’s 12 years old, too. After Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson acted his apparent age by declining to admit that his performance let down the defense, which held New England to just [more]
Dan Campbell's team is on a 3-game winning streak after a dominant 31-18 victory Sunday over the New York Giants. That's rare for the Detroit Lions.
It was a very long day for the Vikings on Sunday. It was their longest day for a home game in a very, very long time. Via ESPN Stats & Information, the 40-3 splattering at the hands of the Cowboys was the worst home loss for the Vikings since a 56-14 blowout against the then-St. [more]
After talk of his "erratic" play lately, Prescott enjoyed one of his best statistical days as a Cowboy in a 40-3 dismantling of Minnesota. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Peter King examines how the Chiefs defeated the Chargers in the final minutes, including its glaring similarity to a Travis Kelce play last year.
With a three-game lead on the AFC West, our @WesleyRoesch pivots weekly coverage of division standings to begin looking at the AFC Playoff Picture.
Besides being a resilient team, here's what else we learned about the Dallas Cowboys in their 40-3 blowout win over the Vikings in Week 11. | From @BenGrimaldi
The NFL's international series continues as the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) take on the Arizona Cardinals (4-6) in Mexico City for "Monday Night Football."
From a cohesive Washington pass rush to Logan Thomas popping, Pete Hailey has notes from rewatching Commanders-Texans.
Heinicke understands Wentz's disappointment, but he says Wentz is always there to help and encourage him.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
The media had a lot of big reactions to this win. #GoBlue
Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
Southern California's defeat of UCLA moved the Trojans closer to the College Football Playoff in this week's bowl projections. Clemson still leads.
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.