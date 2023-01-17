Dak Prescott just set this Cowboys’ all-time playoff record

Things did not start out well for the Cowboys and the passing offense. Dallas did what fans have been clamoring for, forgoing the first-down run for a pass, but Dallas was unable to complete any of the three pass attempts on a 13-second three-and-out. The next drive was a three and out as well, but Prescott did complete a pass on the drive.

Little did anyone know that was going to be the beginning of 11 straight completions. Across that streak, Dallas went on two touchdown drives that included a 22-yard pass to Dalton Schultz on the first. The second drive ended with Prescott running it in for his own touchdown. That made him the sixth player in NFL history to pass and run for a touchdown in fourstraight playoff games, but then he set a franchise record on the next drive.

Prescott’s 11 straight completions were the most in Dallas Cowboys’ history. Better than Troy Aikman. Better than Roger Staubach. Better than everyone in between, before or after.

