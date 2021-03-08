Dak Prescott isn’t leaving the NFC East anytime soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In an offseason that has already seen unprecedented quarterback movement, the best quarterback in the NFC East is staying put.

The Cowboys and Dak Prescott finally reached terms on a long-term contract, the Cowboys announced on Monday evening.

So Dak finally gets his contract. And it’s a big one.

Cowboys are giving Dak Prescott a four-year, $160 million deal, including a record $126 million guaranteed, source tells ESPN.



The first three years average $42 million per year.

According to NFL Network, Prescott’s deal includes a $66 million signing bonus and $75 million in Year 1. His $126 million in guaranteed money is the second-highest amount ever behind just Patrick Mahomes’ $141.48 million.

That’s crazy money. But the Cowboys obviously wanted to get a deal done before the franchise tag deadline.

And Prescott gets a big win too. It had previously been reported that Prescott wanted a four-year deal and the Cowboys wanted five. Ultimately, Prescott got his way on the length of contract.

In addition to the numbers, Prescott’s new contract also includes a no-trade clause and a no-tag provision.

This is a major deal and it keeps the Cowboys’ quarterback in place for the next several seasons.

There are two schools of thought here for Eagles fans:

1. Oh no. The Cowboys just locked up their talented quarterback for the next four years, making them the favorites in the division. If you have the QB, you have a chance.

2. The Cowboys overpaid for a good quarterback who ultimately isn’t elite and they won’t have the money to put a good enough team around him. And they’ll have to do it again in four years.

Over the length of the contract, we’ll find out which proves to be more true.

Prescott, 27, was the Cowboys’ 4th-round pick back in 2016. That was the same year the Eagles took Carson Wentz at No. 2 overall. When Wentz was traded to the Colts last month, it made Prescott the longest-tenured starting quarterback in the division.

The Eagles and Cowboys will be in very different situations in 2021. While the Cowboys have now tied themselves to Prescott with an expensive long-term deal, the Eagles are prepared to roll with Jalen Hurts in the second year of his rookie contract.

In his five seasons in the NFL, Prescott has been a Pro Bowler twice and in 2019, threw for over 4,900 yards with 30 touchdowns. He was off to an incredible pace in 2020 (some of that was necessary because of how awful the Cowboys defense was) before he went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

During his career, Prescott has had success against the Eagles. He’s 5-3 in his eight starts against the Birds. In those games, he’s completed 64% of his passes for an average of 234.6 yards per game. He also had 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions against the Eagles.

