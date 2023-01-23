Dak Prescott’s interceptions vs. 49ers had precedents in the regular season

If you thought that Dak Prescott’s interception issues were behind him after he torched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round… well, think again. Prescott, who tied with Davis Mills of the Houston Texans for the regular-season lead in interceptions (15) and pick-sixes (three) in the regular season, managed to throw four touchdowns and no picks against a Bucs defense that didn’t seem to want to be on the field.

The 49ers’ top defense had other ideas early on, and when you look at Prescott’s two first-half interceptions in this game, they’re frustratingly similar to interceptions Prescott threw in the regular season.

Let’s start with the pick Prescott threw to 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir with 5:55 left in the first quarter.

It looked as if receiver Michael Gallup ran a curl route with an option to go more vertical based on the coverage. Which Gallup did. Unfortunately for all involved with stars on their helmets, Prescott threw the comeback, and Lenoir was eager to jump that one.

Now, let’s head back to Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts, when Gallup was once again Prescott’s backside target on an intermediate route with a clear stop. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore ran Gallup’s route better than Gallup did, and the results were pretty much the same.

Now, Prescott’s interception to linebacker Fred Warner with 1:24 left in the first half. Here, Prescott tried to get cute on a throw to CeeDee lamb, throwing it low to his target on a little whip route. Safety Jimmie Ward was first on the scene, tipping the ball to his esteemed teammate.

FRED WARNER PICKS OFF DAK

It was as if the 49ers expected Prescott to throw low in this situation. Perhaps they saw the interception Prescott threw to Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins in Week 15. Prescott tried to go low on a crosser to receiver Noah Brown, and in this case, it wasn’t a defender who tipped the ball to the defense; it was Brown himself. Jenkins returned that interception for the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

It’s never good for a quarterback when said quarterback has thrown enough interceptions to have repeatable types of interceptions in a season, but we’re to the point with Prescott where opponents can pick and choose how they’d like to… well, pick and choose.

