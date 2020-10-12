Dak Prescott injury: Patriots players past and present send well wishes to Cowboys QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury during his team's Week 5 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

The injury came on a quarterback draw play in the third quarter. Prescott had to be carted off the field after being looked at by medical personnel.

The Cowboys announced Prescott suffered a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation. He reportedly had surgery on the ankle Sunday night, and the procedure went "very well", according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. NFL Media's Jane Slater reported Monday that the expected recovery time is four to six months.

Prescott received an outpouring of support from across the sports landscape. Several New England Patriots players past and present sent their well wishes and prayers to Prescott on Twitter.

Here's a roundup of that reaction:

Pray for Dak. God, this game. — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) October 11, 2020

Hate to see that 🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/m7gtgJLYMT — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) October 11, 2020

My prayers go out to @dak 🙏🏽 — Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) October 11, 2020