Dak Prescott injury: Cowboys QB to undergo surgery after gruesome ankle injury, according to report

Dak Prescott to reportedly undergo surgery for severe ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Dak Prescott was scheduled for ankle surgery Sunday evening after suffering a gruesome injury during the Cowboys-Giants game at AT&T Stadium.

News of the imminent surgery was reported about half an hour after the injury occurred by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Prescott, who has never missed a game in his five-year career, got hurt after a nine-yard run in the third quarter and was immediately tended to on the field by trainers and doctors, who fitted him with a cast before he was lifted onto a cart.

He bit on a towel and was in tears as he was carted toward the tunnel. He waved and pumped his fist toward the more than 20,000 fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

CBS-TV reported during the broadcast about 15 minutes after the injury that Prescott was already on his way to a local hospital.

Prescott’s streak of 68 consecutive starts is the 3rd-longest current streak of starts by any NFL quarterback, behind only Philip Rivers (229) and Russell Wilson (132).

Prescott was replaced by back-up Andy Dalton, the long-time Cincinnati Bengal.

Prescott is 41-27 as an NFL starter, and his 97.5 passer rating is 4th-highest in NFL history, behind only Aaron Rodgers, Wilson and Drew Brees.

The Eagles and Cowboys still have two games to play this year. They meet on Nov. 1 at the Linc in a Sunday night game and in Dallas on Dec. 27.

The last Cowboys quarterback other than Prescott to start against the Eagles was Matt Cassel in the second meeting in 2015. The last Cowboys QB other than Prescott to beat the Eagles was Tony Romo in the first game in 2015.

Romo and Prescott are the only Cowboys QBs to beat the Eagles in meaningful games since Drew Bledsoe in 2005.