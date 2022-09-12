This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Cowboys weren’t going to come back against the Buccaneers, but Dak Prescott remained in the game nonetheless. It might have been a costly decision.

The Cowboys quarterback’s throwing hand hit the hand of Shaq Barrett on his follow through on a completion for a 3-yard loss to Ezekiel Elliott with 6:02 remaining in the game.

He left the game, with Cooper Rush replacing him, and the Cowboys list him as questionable to return.

Dr. Dan Cooper, the team’s head physician, examined Prescott’s hand before he left the field for the training room.

The news Prescott delivered to McCarthy did not look good.

Prescott went 14-of-29 for 134 yards and an interception.

The Cowboys also lost defensive lineman Tarell Basham to a thigh injury. He also is questionable to return.

Dallas trails 19-3.

Dak Prescott injures hand late in Sunday Night Football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk