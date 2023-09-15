Dak Prescott: I'm 100% a grass guy, my injury on turf plays a part in that

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury on the artificial turf of AT&T Stadium in 2020, and that's one reason he thinks NFL games should be played on grass.

The grass vs. turf debate has heated up after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on the MetLife Stadium turf, and Prescott said he agrees with the NFL Players Association that grass should be the only surface in the NFL.

“Yeah, I'm 100 percent a grass guy. . . . My injury plays a huge part in that," Prescott said. "How physical this game is, the way guys are getting tackled, it's a whole lot safer, in my opinion, on grass than turf."

Prescott said that with all the money the players make for the league, the league should want the players to be playing on a surface that allows them to be at their healthiest and best.

"That's hard on our bodies," Prescott said. "This is a billion-dollar business and you want the best product on the field all the time."

Prescott's opinion is a popular one with the players, and yet Jerry Jones and his fellow owners are not on board.