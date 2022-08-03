Dak Prescott is healthy, but the Cowboys’ depleted receiving corps needs reinforcements | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and USA Today’s Dallas Cowboys’ writer Jori Epstein discuss the health of quarterback Dak Prescott. A year after battling nagging injuries all season, Dak is 100%. Problem is the same can’t be said for the Cowboys pass catchers. How big of a problem is this? And what steps need to be taken to resolve it? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.