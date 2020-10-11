The Cowboys announced the expected news: Dak Prescott has a “serious right ankle injury.”

He is being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. ESPN reports Prescott will undergo surgery tonight.

It appeared the quarterback’s ankle was displaced on a tackle by Logan Ryan at the end of a 9-yard scramble.

Prescott was carted off with 6:33 remaining in the third quarter.

He was in tears on the ride to the locker room.

Prescott has started all 69 games of his career, but the Cowboys upgraded at the backup spot in the offseason in signing Andy Dalton.

Dallas leads 31-23 early in the fourth quarter.

Dak Prescott headed to hospital for “serious right ankle injury” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk