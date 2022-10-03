Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have targeted Week 5 for his return to the lineup, but it remains to be seen whether that will happen. The quarterback has a doctor visit Tuesday about his thumb fracture recovery.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said a plan for Prescott will follow that appointment.

“I definitely want to see Dak go through a full week of prep before he plays,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I mean, we’re not talking about being out one week here or two. This is going to be a month. . . . We’ve got four seven-day runs here, so I think that will time up.”

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the X-rays of Prescott’s hand Tuesday will give a better picture of where things stand.

“The biggest thing of all is Dak feeling like he can throw the ball at 100 percent,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan on Monday morning.

Prescott underwent surgery Sept. 12 to repair a fracture in his right thumb, and Dallas has gone 3-0 with Cooper Rush filling in. Prescott will step back into the starting lineup when he’s ready, but only when he’s ready.

His return is predicated on his ability to grip the football, and Prescott has not practiced since the injury in Week 1, throwing only some soft tosses last week.

Dak Prescott will get update on his hand during a doctor appointment Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk