Dak Prescott had “good response” to Wednesday’s practice

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott practiced on Wednesday and the plan is for him to be back on the field Thursday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Prescott’s injured calf had a “good response” to Wednesday’s work and that the team plans for him to do more rehab and individual work on Thursday. McCarthy said there would also be a “measured” number of team reps if all continues to go well for the quarterback.

“We’re trying to push it as far as we can right now,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

McCarthy said that the Cowboys have discussed having third quarterback Will Grier active against the Vikings along with Prescott and Cooper Rush, but have not made a final decision at this point. It would be the first time that Grier is active this season.

