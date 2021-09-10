Dak Prescott had bold message for Tom Brady after Bucs beat Cowboys

Dak Prescott had bold message for Tom Brady after Week 1 thriller originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys kicked off the 2021 NFL season in style Thursday night.

These two teams treated football fans to 60 exciting minutes of action, culminating with another game-winning drive from Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa Bay kicked a 36-yard field goal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to seal a 31-29 win.

There were encouraging signs for the Cowboys, though. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 last year, returned to action and played fantastic. He threw for 403 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

After the game ended, Prescott and Brady embraced on the field. Prescott had a message for Brady: 'We'll see y'all again."

Check out the interaction in the video below:

Tom Brady & Dak Prescott appreciation tweet.



Brady - 379yds. 4TDs.

Prescott - 403yds. 3TDs.



WHAT. A. GAME. pic.twitter.com/4kOCN7Qi3D — NFL UK (@NFLUK) September 10, 2021

If the Bucs and Cowboys meet again this season, it will come in the NFC playoffs. The Buccaneers are a near-lock to reach the postseason again, assuming Brady stays healthy. The Cowboys being in the playoffs is certainly realistic, but it's far from a foregone conclusion. Dallas does play in a weak NFC East division, which definitely helps.

Here's Prescott explaining why he said "We'll see y'all again" to Brady:

Dak Prescott on telling Tom Brady after the game, “We’ll see you again.”:



“That’s just the confidence I have in this group. The expectations are high. This is a playoff team. We’re gonna make a big push this year. pic.twitter.com/8oTZPgm8az — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 10, 2021

Prescott has every reason to be confident. The Cowboys gave an impressive effort versus the Bucs, and even though it wasn't enough to leave Raymond James Stadium with a victory, they'll be in good shape if that kind of performance becomes the norm for them.