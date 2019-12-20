Dak Prescott goes all week without full practice before Eagles-Cowboys

While everyone fully expects Dak Prescott to play on Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys quarterback will have to play after being limited all week in practice.

There wasn't a big change in Prescott's status on Friday.

"He'll be pretty limited," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said in a press conference in Texas on Friday. "He might do a little more than he's done, but don't anticipate a full practice from him today."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Will Prescott throw at all on Friday?

"If he does, it won't be much," Garrett said.

The Eagles obviously know that Prescott has been listed on the injury report, but they don't know the true severity of the injury. Only Prescott and perhaps some staff in Dallas know that.

So the Eagles are preparing as if Prescott is going into the game at 100 percent.

"Listen, if you know Dak Prescott and I've had a chance to meet him and talk to him, he's a tough kid," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. "He's not going to miss this game; we know that. He's a competitor and he'll want to play. At the same time, it is what it is. He's on the injury report just like our guys. It's nothing really more than that. Expect a full Dak Prescott on Sunday."

Early in the game on Sunday, the Eagles will get a good sense of how healthy Prescott is and whether or not they should change their defensive approach.

In seven career games against the Eagles, Prescott is 5-2 with 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He has a passer rating of 85.3 in those games.

The Cowboys' backup, by the way, is former Central Michigan quarterback Cooper Rush. He has played in five career NFL games.

Garrett on Friday was asked if the uncertainty with Prescott's health makes it harder to game plan.

Story continues

"Yeah, it just is what it is," he answered. "You deal with injuries all the time. The next guy has to be ready to go. Coop's done a nice job the last couple days and Dak has to get himself ready in a way that's maybe a little bit different for him. But you use the opportunities you can do get yourself prepared."

More on the Eagles

Dak Prescott goes all week without full practice before Eagles-Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia