Dak Prescott gives Beats by Dre headphones to Dallas XFL players

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott offered up a nice gesture and some nice headphones to the other pro football team in town.

The XFL’s Dallas Renegades all got Beats by Dre headphones from Prescott, who has an endorsement deal with Beats by Dre. Renegades coach Bob Stoops posted on Twitter some pictures from the Renegades’ locker room, where Prescott had delivered a pair of headphones for everyone and a note wishing them well on Saturday against the New York Guardians.

“Welcome to Dallas,” the note says. “When it comes to rivalries, Dallas vs. New York is notorious. Here’s a little something to get you in the zone. it’s time to make our city proud.”

In that “notorious” Dallas-New York rivalry, the Cowboys have gone 6-2 against the Giants with Prescott as their starting quarterback. The Renegades and Guardians will meet for the first time on Saturday.

