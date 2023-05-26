Dak Prescott getting used to hearing Mike McCarthy in his ear

For the first time since 2018, Dak Prescott will have someone else in his ear on game day. Kellen Moore now is the offensive coordinator of the Chargers, leaving the Cowboys offense in the hands of head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy last called plays in 2018 in his final season as the Packers head coach.

Prescott admitted Thursday that “it’s different” hearing McCarthy’s voice instead of Moore’s.

“You hear that accent a little bit more when he’s calling these plays,” Prescott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He called one out there today and I looked back and I go, ‘Was it the right one?’ Yeah, it was. It’s just that his accent was tough to hear.

“No, it’s been fun being able to work with him in that light, every day hands on. It’s exciting. It’s refreshing. I know he’s enjoying it, getting back into football, head first into the film and what we’re doing. It’s exciting, for sure.”

The quarterback and head coach have seen their relationship grow with as much time as they have spent together in an attempt to get on the same page as quickly as possible. Prescott’s goal is for the communication they are doing now to result in less communication on game day.

When the season starts, Prescott wants McCarthy to leave him alone once the play is called.

“As we broke practice [today], he said, ‘Go look at everything we put in and make sure we’re running the things you like and the things we’re good at. If it’s something you’re a little iffy about, let’s get it out. Let’s master what we’re great at,’” Prescott said. “Just having that clear communication, being able to work with him day in and day out, it’s new. It’s refreshing. It’s fun for both of us.”

