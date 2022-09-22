Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s journey back to the team’s lineup took another step forward on Thursday.

Reporters at the team’s practice session shared photos of Prescott on the field and doing some drills with other quarterbacks. Prescott did not take any snaps or handle a football, but he was seen gripping and throwing a training ball 10 days after having surgery on his right thumb.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said at his press conference earlier in the day that Prescott has not had the stitches removed from his thumb yet, but that is expected to happen in the near future.

Assuming that happens before practices start next week, all eyes will be on how much work Prescott is doing because Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said this week that the quarterback could be back as early as their Week Four game against the Commanders.

Dak Prescott gets on practice field Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk