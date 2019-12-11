Dak Prescott a full participant despite injuries to both hands

Dak Prescott injured his left hand and his right hand during last Thursday’s loss to the Bears.

The Cowboys listed him on their injury report, but the quarterback was a full participant.

The Cowboys had a long report, but only linebackers Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and Sean Lee (pectoral/thigh) did nothing at practice.

Defensive lineman Michael Bennett (foot), right tackle La'el Collins (knee), safety Jeff Heath (shoulder/shoulder), cornerback Byron Jones (hip), punter Chris Jones (abdomen), right guard Zack Martin (elbow/ankle), running back Tony Pollard (ankle) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee) were limited.

Receiver Amari Cooper (knee), left tackle Tyron Smith (Achilles) and safety Darian Thompson (biceps) were full participants.